Family Therapy Associates relocates to Creamery building

Family Therapy Associates (FTA) has been located in New Richmond for six years in the New Richmond Professional Building. Mason said they've been looking for three years to find a larger space for their business, wanting to keep their main clinic location in New Richmond. FTA also has offices in Menomonie and St. Croix Falls. FTA currently has approximately 30 employees and is always looking to add services. A chemical dependency counselor will be the newest addition, expected to start in the upcoming weeks.

FTA has experienced tremendous growth since the business began. It started with a 300-square foot office and shared reception space. The New Richmond clinic now has 4,500 square feet.

There are six other businesses that currently are based in The Creamery. They are New Life Family Church, Doherty Staffing, Advantage Marketing Group (AMG), Print for Purpose, Sheer Simplicity Hair Salon, and The Zone.

Nick Wilson from Applegate Property Management is continuing to manage the Creamery Building and states there is currently room for five or six more tenants, based on their space needs. Available spaces available range from 300 square feet to 4,500 square feet. They currently are in negotiations with an insurance company moving to New Richmond for one of the open spaces.

One of the main challenges in the renovations of the building was making it meet ADA requirements. The Creamery had an elevator installed in the building, with craftsmen working for 8 months to get the elevator constructed and the rest of the building renovations completed.

"The whole second floor where our offices are had to be gutted," Mason said. Additional improvements were made to the lobby areas of the building and bathrooms. The installation of the elevator has made all of the space in the building accessible, from the lower level floor to the penthouse.

FTA offers a wide array of therapy services for individuals, adults, children, couples and families. They also have staff who do in-home counseling in the community. FTA has counselors working as well in 18 area school districts.

Mason said her staff works with issues ranging from changes in life like divorce or loss, coping with trauma, anxiety, or depression, as well as relationship issues. Their services include play-based therapy for younger children as well. FTA also offers group therapy in areas like anger management. People needing court-ordered assessments can also have them done through FTA.