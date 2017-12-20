Broken phone? Here's your quick fix

KBA Technology is a new business in New Richmond. It opened on Nov. 10 at 155 S. Knowles Ave. KBA has already had a shop in Hudson for 10 years.

Kyle Anfinson opened KBA Technology 10 years ago after graduating from Winona State University. He began the business in his basement. He started the company based on advice he received about doing what you know best.

"I knew computers, I knew technology," he said.

His company grew as he worked with companies and individuals in providing quick repairs for their technology-based equipment. That remains the company focus. When Anfinson started the company, it was all computer based. But the meteoric changes in technology have caused him to strive to stay ahead of the new technology.

"You have to be passionate about it," Anfinson said. "Mobile phones are now people's main device. The phone is the new computer, essentially."

KBA can handle cell phones, tablets, computers, televisions; pretty much anything that is technology based. The business keeps most parts in stock, with the goal of providing immediate fixes for their customers.

To stay current on all technology, Anfinson said he buys new products as soon as they are released. He breaks them down, in order to learn what will be needed to repair them. He said that has enabled him to fix newer items like Apple Watches.

"Even phone-wise, we don't know what we'll be fixing next year," Anfinson of the rapid changes in technology.

KBA Technology can be reached at 715-954-4028 or asknr@kbafixmycomputer.com.