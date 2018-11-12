Search
    Beukema takes first in Youth Fitting Contest

    By New Richmond News Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Winners and participants in the Intermediate Female Division of the World Dairy Expo Youth Fitting Contest are (from left) Ashlee Garbers, Mariah Eichenberg, Brooke Hammann, Sydney Lamb, Mallory Rhodes, Haley Beukema (of New Richmond), and judge Tyler Reynolds. Photo courtesy of the Dairy Star

    New Richmond's Haley Beukema recently competed in the Youth Fitting Contest at the ninth annual World Dairy Expo in Madison. Despite it being her first time competing, Beukema placed first in the Intermediate Female division.

    A total of 34 contestants from 12 U.S. states, two Canadian provinces and Germany, ranging in age from 14-21 years old competed. The contestants were given one hour to prepare an animal to show-ready quality.

    Since the competition, Beukema has started doing some fitting work for other people and has put on a demonstration for the large animal science class at New Richmond High School.

    The World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.

