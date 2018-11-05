"We work with our members every step of the way so they know exactly what they need to do for their body to get the results they want in the most efficient and safest way possible, all while having fun along the way," said Knoebel.

New members receive, for free, a new heart rate monitoring system and a roadmap planning session so there is no wasted time and no more guesswork on what to do.

"We run monthly challenges and offer one-on-one and group personal training to help keep our members motivated and accountable," Knoebel said. "We know working out at a club can be daunting but we want people to know we care about their goals, their struggles and successes, and we are here to help."

Knoebel co-owns Snap Fitness 24/7 with husband, Jay. Their children Jack (15) and Samantha (12) help as well. While Stacey manages staff and focuses on operations, Jay maintains facilities and handles finances. They currently employ four people, while continuing to grow.

Stacey originally owned and operated Knoebel Portrait Design as a professional photographer. When her mother became terminally ill in 2016, the Knoebels had already purchased the two clubs.

"We determined that I had to put my photography business on the sidelines and focus on Snap as Jay still keeps a daytime sales job," Stacey said. "It wasn't what I thought I was supposed to be doing, but it has turned out to be the most rewarding and fulfilling career path I could imagine. I am blessed to work with our awesome members every single day! They allow myself and our staff into their lives and we are grateful. Most of all, we love when we can see our positive, supportive and encouraging environment brighten someone's day and keep them moving forward towards their goals."

Stacey can't pick one favorite in her career: getting to know Snap members, hearing about their lives, making meaningful connections, helping to empower members and staff to be the best version of themselves that they can be, she loves it all.

"The best part of our communities, Hudson and Roberts, we have so many opportunities to help each other and have fun while we accomplish our goals together," Stacey said. "We provide the dry land training for the Mako Aquatics swim club in Hudson, we love donating to local charities to help people right here, close to home. We also provide great corporate discounts for local businesses which helps keep more people moving towards healthy lifestyles. Our vision is to be a source of empowerment and education in our community so we are always looking for opportunities to do so."