Empty no longer: Muddy Cantina will open in September

"I decided to purchase the space because I loved it a lot and had been looking at it for about a year or year and a half now. The space was out of my price range for a while, but the price dropped recently and the next thing you know we are in there," said owner Patrick Conroy.

The Muddy Cantina concept, which Conroy refers to as Mexican American Fusion, is new to the "Muddy" chain of restaurants Conroy owns in Minnesota, such as the Muddy Cow — which features beer, burgers and grilled cheese — and the Muddy Chicken — which features beer, wings and burgers.

"It is a concept that I've wanted to do for a while now. New Richmond was a good choice for it since there are already a lot of burger places in town, so I thought having something a little different for the area would help us and the town really," Conroy said.

According to Conroy, the Muddy Cantina concept will still include the "Muddy" chain's two-for-ones concept as well as some of the burgers and staple appetizers featured at the other restaurants. The rest of the menu will feature Mexican-style food.

"Most Mexican restaurants don't really have that kind of fun vibe or that atmosphere with seating at the bar. They are mostly sit-down places and TVs aren't really a part of it like it would be in a normal bar or restaurant. We wanted it to have a more fun vibe that we can add to the Mexican food style," Conroy said. "It will be a laid back atmosphere and a little more TVs in there than before and a little more of a sports kind of vibe."

Conroy has been contemplating what to do with the brewery area in the back of the restaurant and has come up with two possible options so far. The first would involve finding someone to lease out the space, while the second would be to tear down the brewery side of the building and put in a patio. However, Conroy said, that option would have to wait until the spring and wouldn't be possible to get done before the restaurant opens next month.

"We've been looking to expand into Wisconsin for about six months to a year now. With the new bridge, the community seems to be growing more and more in New Richmond, which made it feel like a good location for us to expand into the state," Conroy said. "We are really excited to open."

The restaurant's layout won't change much, according to Conroy, but the signage and art will be different and have a Mexican theme.

The final step toward finishing the space and officially opening is adding a garage door window to the front of the restaurant, Conroy said. The project is still three to four weeks out, as they need to get the proper permits and licenses from the city to make the change to the facade of the building.

For more information on the "Muddy" chain of restaurants, visit Muddycowbar.com. To follow the progress of the Muddy Cantina, follow the restaurant's Facebook page at facebook.com/muddycantinanewrichmond.