"Opening my own business has just been something I've always wanted to do. I think it is every hairstylist's dream to have their own business. I just kind of had the opportunity and decided to jump on it," said Orr. "I was working in Hammond and I'm from the Baldwin area, as are my stylists, so Roberts was just kind of a central location to open a salon for us and a lot of our existing clients. And it just so happened that there was a location available. This location has easy access to 94, which is really nice."

Along with Orr, Al's & Co. has four stylists, including Sheila Duch, Ginger Close and Lindsey Gerhardt.

"All four of us were working at a different salon and have been working together for quite some time. We all decided that it was just time to branch out on our own," Orr said. "We are pretty full service. We offer everything from colors to cuts to kids cuts. We do eyelash extensions and also do body waxing and perms."

The salon — which is located at 513 Cherry Lane, next to the Barn Board Grill and Saloon — is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. The salon is closed on Sundays.

"Business has been wonderful so far. A lot of our clients have been happy with the location. And because we are close to 94, we do have a lot of clients who come from a little farther away, like Woodbury/Hudson area," Orr said. "I grew up with and went to school with one of the stylists, so we have had the friendship for a long time. And with the other two, we just click. We are all so different, but the same. There are so many different salons you go into and it is very catty, but it is not like that at all here. It is very fun and laid back here."

Al's & Co. opened on Jan. 3 and will hold a grand opening the week of March 5, including an open house on Friday, March 9.

"I do feel like we are maybe filling a bit of a need for people in the area. We do get clients from all over the place, it is just a nice location really," Orr said.

According to Orr, the salon's name came from her childhood nickname.

"Als has always been a nickname of mine growing up. The name has been something we've talked about for a while," Orr said. "The 'L' also stands for Lindsey and the 'S' stands for Sheila, so that kind of worked out to us Als. And the 'Company' works for when we added the fourth stylist as well."

The salon carries Kevin Murphy products as well as the 18/21 men's line. For more information on Al's & Co. visit alsandcompanysalon.com, look for Al's & Co. on Facebook or call 715-760-3505.