Bailey Park Studio allows Wycoff to create

After his father died in 1990, he soon reached for a guitar. By 1994 he was writing and performing songs live starting with a group of friends in a band called Captain i, followed by playing in a Radiohead and U2 tribute band. Playing onstage became difficult for him due to Muscular Dystrophy, but Wycoff didn't put the guitar down for long. He started to create and record music in his living room.

A lung cancer diagnosis in 2016 really put things in perspective. After a double lobectomy, he made a full recovery and started working on new music right away. Later that fall he released the instrumental album "Prairie Dogs Have Plague" under his nickname "Nater."

That next spring, Wycoff opened Bailey Park Studio, where he would write and record the brand new album "Phoenix of Tragedy." The title song speaks to the pain and struggles he faced and his rising up to overcome them. This album has been described as "fearless" and "if Pink Floyd and Johnny Cash had a baby."

Wycoff is currently promoting "Phoenix of Tragedy" and is busy producing/recording other artists. He lives on a small hobby farm in Woodville near his studio and is happily married to the woman who inspired the song "Just a Kiss" and many others.

His wife, Angie, is also his business partner in a digital marketing and website development company—Focus Digital Marketing. He designed and maintains the Central St. Croix Area Chamber website and is responsible for beautiful photos of Chamber events.

Learn more about recording a song or album at baileyparkstudio.com and stop by www.natermusic.com to purchase Phoenix of Tragedy (also available on iTunes and Spotify).