SOMERSET: Christmas at the Rink

Santa Claus confers with two children about what they'd like for Christmas during the Christmas at the Rink event on Monday, Dec. 11, at the Somerset hockey rink. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 4
A large crowd assembled to get their photo with Santa during the Christmas at the Rink event held at the Somerset hockey rink. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 4
A trio of children pose with Santa while their mother takes a photo on her phone during the Christmas at the Rink event on Monday, Dec. 11, in Somerset. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 4
A pair of sisters excitedly tell Santa what they would like for Christmas during the Christmas at the Rink event in Somerset, on Monday, Dec. 11. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 4
Santa Claus flew in for a special appearance at the Somerset ice rink Monday, Dec. 11. Children could whisper their wishes to him, ice skate and enjoy a spaghetti dinner.
