Roberts celebrates Christmas on Main
Children young and old alike took advantage of fair weather last Saturday, Dec. 9 to do a little Christmas shopping and make sure Santa understood everything on their lists at the Christmas on Main event in Roberts. Members of the Roberts Lions Club assisted by Roberts Royal Ambassadors provided refreshments and help with Christmas crafts and letters to Santa during the jolly old elf's visit to the Park Building. Businesses along Main Street provided additional holiday craft opportunities for kids including gingerbread houses and ornaments.