Kiwanis holiday lighting winners selected
Kiwanis judges traveled the streets of New Richmond in search of the best lighting displays Dec. 11. Judges rated the holiday exhibits on the amount of work in designing the displays, originality and creative message. After reconvening to discuss their favorites, the group selected Allen and Lori Patraw's display at 948 Jefferson Road as first place, winning a $125 chamber gift certificate. This amazing holiday display is exciting to see and also includes holiday music for your listening pleasure. The second-place winner is Kenneth Becker's display at 1321 Bilmar Ave., winning a $75 chamber gift certificate. Third place was awarded to Warren and Wendi Smallidge at 315 Greaton Road. They will receive a $50 chamber gift certificate. Steve and Chris Skoglund's home at 321 W. First St., was selected as fourth place, also winning a $50 chamber gift certificate.
The judges additionally determined streets and areas of honorable mention. If you are planning on touring the City of New Richmond to view the beautiful holiday lighting displays, make sure to check out the following: East Sixth Street, West Seventh Street, Bilmar Avenue in Southview, Fox Run, Whispering Prairie, and West First Street.
Thank you to everyone who decorated their homes for the enjoyment of others and beautifying our community! Happy holidays from the Kiwanis Club of New Richmond!