Kiwanis holiday lighting winners selected

The judges additionally determined streets and areas of honorable mention. If you are planning on touring the City of New Richmond to view the beautiful holiday lighting displays, make sure to check out the following: East Sixth Street, West Seventh Street, Bilmar Avenue in Southview, Fox Run, Whispering Prairie, and West First Street.

Thank you to everyone who decorated their homes for the enjoyment of others and beautifying our community! Happy holidays from the Kiwanis Club of New Richmond!