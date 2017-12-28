Cab company retrieves rural Amery man's missing vehicle

When he returned to the parking ramp, he was unable to locate his vehicle. He spent approximately five hours searching numerous parking ramps in the area without success. Exhausted and frustrated, he secured a motel room downtown with hopes of a renewed search the next day. On Dec. 5, he again began searching, but found himself quickly exhausted from the walking. He hailed a nearby cab and requested a ride back to his home near Amery.

The cab was from All City Cab LLC, owned by Kay Hanson of Minneapolis. The cab driver was Hanson's daughter, Sheryl Hanson. Sheryl would later explain that she knew right away the man was in need of some help. She did provide him that ride home, and spoke to him at great length during the trip. He provided her details of where he believed his car to be, and asked her if she could keep an eye out for it. She stated she would do better, and would actively search for it during her travels. He provided her the key for the car, and asked her to bring it to him if she found it.

At 1 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, Sheryl was making a second trip through one of at least 12 parking ramps downtown she had already searched when she spotted the vehicle. She called Yoak and told him she would return it that same afternoon. At 3 p.m., Sheryl and Kay delivered the car to Yoak at his home. Sheryl and Kay both identify themselves as Christian women who know God works in our lives at all times. Sheryl stated she prayed for God to use her to help this man in his time of need ... and although she had already been in that particular ramp, she made a second trip. Sheryl was as pleased to return the car, as the owner was to get it back.