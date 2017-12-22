Hazel Mackin: Teen Advisory Board coming to the library

To be a member of the library's TAB you must be able to commit to a minimum of one hour a month for meetings and be a teen (grades 6-12). Being a member of the library's TAB means having influence on what books and media aimed at teens the library purchases, as well as what programs for teens the library runs. TAB can be used to fill volunteer hours and will look good on college or job resumes. Plus, free food will be provided by the library at TAB meetings!

Look for the application at the beginning of January, either at the library circulation desk or on our website.

Story Time is taking a break for the holidays and will resume on Mondays and Wednesdays starting Jan. 8.

The library will be closed Dec. 23-26 for the holiday.