After many years of use as a school, community education building and as the Community Commons, the New Richmond School District not only demolished the old middle school located at 421 S. Green Ave., but closed on the sale of the property to the City of New Richmond to be used as the future location of the community library as well as public space.

"I think the collaboration between the school district, school board, mayor and the city council was great," said city administrator Mike Darrow. "I'm really looking forward to seeing where the project goes and what we can do with the property."

Demolition begins

The school district began demolition on the interior of the old middle school building on Feb. 27, with the process continuing into the early part of March. Once the inside was gutted, the demolition of the exterior of the building began, which was the start of a 21-week project.

The sale of the property took a huge step forward in March when the school board approved the City of New Richmond's master plan after months of discussion about what the property should be used for and what was best for the community. The City of New Richmond and New Richmond School District closed on the Commons/old middle school property on Monday, Oct. 16.

"The closing marks a beginning of a new era. While the journey to the closing took some time, the partnership of the New Richmond School Board and City Council along with many, many community members and stakeholders was critical. Today was a celebration of that partnership," said City Administrator Mike Darrow at the time of the closing. "In the short-term, this site will remain as green-space, however funding for a new community-based library is in motion.

"Over the coming weeks and months, community members will hear the story of why a new library is necessary. For information on this exciting process, we invite the community to look for updates at the Friday Memorial Library as well as areas within the Civic Center. "

The City of New Richmond purchased the property from the school district for $1, per the agreement the two groups approved.

Library listening sessions

Once the city took ownership of the property, it set out to get community input at a pair of listening sessions in August and October. An audience of better than 40 people filled the New Richmond Civic Center Council Chambers Thursday, Aug. 10 with excited participants in the first public engagement session for the new library, conducted by staff from MSR. Former Library Director Kim Hennings briefly reviewed the selection process that lead to the hiring of MSR Design, a Minneapolis architectural firm hired to design the new library. Hennings laid out a rough timeline for the process of planning a new library during the session, emphasizing this is the beginning phase of the process, that when all is said and done, could take several years to realize the new library.

Residents met for a second time with Hennings and MSR Design team members Traci Lesneski, Susan Olmsted and Ian Ford Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Civic Center. MSR principal Lesneski reminded the audience that the new library project is just completing the concept phase of the process. The next step is to establish a vision and guiding principles for the project to be followed by time dedicated to fundraising. Should fundraising prove successful, that would be followed by development of a specific, detailed design and then construction.

To fulfill the vision requirement, the project has adopted the library's existing mission and vision statements. The mission reads: "To be a dynamic and friendly hub for the community, a gathering place for people in the New Richmond area to learn, explore and connect."

The vision statement reads: "To provide a flexible, interactive community destination for preservation, education and innovation for the present and future."

Lesneski then laid out the nine guiding principles determined through a "consensual conversation" between stakeholders from the first engagement session in August, city staff, library leadership, library board members, city council members and the director of Indianhead Federated Library System.

Those principals are: Transparent & Open, Library & Park, Adaptable & Flexible, Memory & Innovation, Inclusive & Interactive, Destination & Engine, Neighbor & Connector, Model & Experiment and Smart & Sustainable.

What's next?

According to Darrow, the next phase in the quest for a new library in New Richmond starts in January when the library board will be presented with the new library feasibility study put together by Library Strategies.

"Library Strategies started the study back in October by going out and getting stakeholder input and having discussions with all the people who have a hand in the library," Darrow said. "I'm very excited about hearing what is in the report and getting started on the next part of the fundraising and such with the new library."

January will also mark the start of the recruitment process for a new library director, after former library director Kimberly Hennings resigned in mid-October. The library has been operating without a library director since Nov. 3. Darrow hopes that the library will have a new director hired by the spring.