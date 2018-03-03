New Richmond will host Loyalty Day Parade

Created at the demand of thousands of members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, who led the campaign for many years to secure federal recognition of the patriotic holiday, Loyalty Day has grown in scope each year. Each year it is recognized by more and more Americans for its serious intent—a special day for the reaffirmation of loyalty to their country and thanksgiving for the heritage of American freedom.

Loyalty Day was first celebrated in 1921 and was observed as a recurring national holiday by Congress in 1958. It is a day set aside for individuals to reaffirm allegiance to the United States

and recognize the heritage of American freedom. Each year, the Wisconsin VFW bestows the honor to one city to host the celebration of Loyalty Day. The City of New Richmond and New Richmond / St. Croix County VFW Post 10818 are honored to be hosting the parade this year.

Post 10818 is aiming to put on the most significant Loyalty Day Parade Wisconsin has ever seen, and we need your help to make it happen. Parade registration is currently open, and we would like a massive community turnout.

The parade will step-off at 12:30 p.m. April 28, starting at High Street and North Knowles Avenue, followed by a celebration at American Legion Post 80 in New Richmond. Everyone is invited to join in the festivities. If you would like to take part in the parade, entry forms are currently being accepted. For more information, visit vfwpost10818.org/loyalty-day.

You can also contact the Chairman of Loyalty Day, Dave Green at 651-247-1801 or Co-Chair Ron Ramos at 715-928- 3606.