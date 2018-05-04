New Richmond welcomes 2018 VFW State Loyalty Day Parade

Officers of the St. Croix County Mounted Posse rode in the Loyalty Day Parade Saturday in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 20

An ever increasing number of veterans are beginning to reach out for the care they deserve. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 20

Members of the VFW Post 10818 New Richmond / St. Croix County Color Guard presented the colors Saturday, April 28, at the 2018 VFW Wisconsin State Loyalty Day Parade in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 20

The New Richmond High School Marching Tigers belted out a medley of military songs to pace a large contingent of parade participants at Saturday’s 2018 VFW Wisconsin State Loyalty Day Parade in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 20

The Loyalty Day Parade would not be a proper parade without a Huey. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 20

The leadership of community law enforcement united in their support for veterans at Saturday’s Loyalty Day Parade in New Richmond. (From left) North Hudson Police Chief Mark Richert, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson, Roberts Police Chief Aaron McWilliams, New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik, Hammond Police Chief Rick Coltrain and Somerset Police Chief Tom Sirovatka. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 20

VFW Post 5780 Weyerhaeuser made a splash at the Loyalty Day Parade with their fire engine entrance Saturday in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 20

The VFW Department of Wisconsin Honor Guard presented the colors Saturday, April 28, at the 2018 VFW Wisconsin State Loyalty Day Parade in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 20

Members of the American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80 color guard presented the colors Saturday, April 28, at the 2018 VFW Wisconsin State Loyalty Day Parade in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 20

A traveling tribute to service members who have given lives in service to our country. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 20

Members of Star Prairie Royalty showed their support for Loyalty Day at the parade Saturday in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 20

Long time Veterans Service Officer Merlin Blaisdell (with his wife Denise) served as Grand Marshal for the 2018 VFW Wisconsin State Loyalty Day Parade in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 20

Uncle Sam didn’t miss the opportunity to participate in the 2018 VFW Wisconsin State Loyalty Day Parade in New Richmond Saturday, April 28, in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 20

Loyalty starts young, as evidenced by this patriotic young man at the Loyalty Day parade Saturday, April 28 in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 14 / 20

The colorful Klondike Kates lent their voices to the Loyalty Day Parade celebration in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 15 / 20

Believet.org provides veterans with K-9 service partners to help them combat the effects of PTSD. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 16 / 20

Sunny skies and American flags greeted VFW and American Legion posts from all over the state as they gathered Saturday, April 28, to participate in the 2018 VFW Wisconsin State Loyalty Day Parade in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 17 / 20

The need to take care of our veterans has never been greater. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 18 / 20

Members of Star Prairie Royalty showed the support for Loyalty Day at the parade Saturday in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 19 / 20