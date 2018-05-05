Find out how to hunt, gather mushrooms

One hobby that is very popular this time of year is the hunting and gathering of mushrooms. May can be a prime season for mushroom hunting in Wisconsin because the nighttime temperatures typically stay above 40 degrees and the daytime temperatures usually hover in the 60s and 70s. Add to that the moisture in the air and the soil, and you have the ideal environment for mushrooms.

But how do you know what to look for and what to avoid? You can come to the library, of course! Join us at the library on Wednesday, May 9, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for a presentation on the basics of mushroom foraging. Presenter Tavis Lynch will discuss how and where mushrooms grow and how to identify safe edibles. Lynch is a mushroom expert certified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. He is also the owner of Tavis's Mushrooms and the author of the book, "Mushroom Cultivation: An Illustrated Guide to Growing Your Own Mushrooms at Home," coming out on May 8! Join us to welcome spring and to celebrate its bounty!