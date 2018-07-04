Hammond Library: Changes coming to Summer Fun schedule

July summer afternoon activities: Registration is appreciated and can be called in or use our registration form at goo.gl/forms/ZONwIFXBDlHHe8Pe2. All of these activities are open for kids and adults.

Summer events

Monday, July 9, 1 p.m.: Scavenger Hunt

Wednesday, July 11, 1 p.m.: Rice Art (Canvas, glue and colored rice—you be the artist)

Monday, July 16, 1 p.m.: Board Games

Wednesday, July 18, 1 p.m.: Junk Art (Scraps of art materials and your creativity)

Monday, July 23, 1 p.m.: Perler Beads

Wednesday, July 25, 1 p.m.: Engineering Time (Building with magnetic blocks and Legos)

Monday, July 30, 1 p.m.: Dot-to-Dot pages (Levels beginner to advanced)

July programs

Wednesday afternoons at 2:30 p.m.: Fika (coffee, conversations, and goodies)

Tuesday, July 10, 6:30 p.m.: Dee Dee Koss is at the library on July 10, at 6:30 p.m. with a wood sign making class. She is using our space to share her talents. You can make your very own rustic wooden sign that says "WELCOME TO OUR CRAZY AND BEAUTIFUL LIFE". Dee Dee is charging a small fee for this program, and she supplies all of your materials for the evening. Please contact either Dee Dee or the library to register; registration is required so that Dee Dee can prepare for everyone.

Friday, July 13, 10 a.m.: Puzzle Escape: Solve a certain amount of puzzles in order to escape the library. Ages 5 and older. Puzzles will be divided for different age groups and abilities.

Thursday, July 19, 2 p.m.: Cookie and Milk Pairing. Enjoy an afternoon filled with samples of milk and cookies and see what flavors you like to pair together.

Monday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m.: Wine bottle decorating and painting.

Friday, July 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jigsaw Puzzle Challenge - You have three hours to complete a 500-1,000 piece puzzle. The amount of pieces that are given for this challenge are based on your age and ability. Snacks and beverages will be provided and prizes will be awarded for puzzle completion. You may work independently or work in teams of 2, 3, or 4.