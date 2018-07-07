Fun Fest adds wing eating contest, yoga, pickleball

"Fun Fest is shaping up to be a great four-day event. Tradition is a big part of this July event and always will be. But we're adding some exciting new twists to that tradition this year to keep the event fresh and relevant to a new generation of Fun Fest goers," Kreibich said. "New Richmond is booming and this event is one way to showcase our vibrant and welcoming city. For local residents, it's the one time every year you get to see faces you may not have seen in years."

Fun Fest — which will take place from Thursday, July 12 to Sunday, July 15 — will include several new events and activities for festival goers.

"New this year is the first annual 'Fun Fest Pickleball Tournament' that will take place at the New Richmond Middle School," Kreibich said. "We will also have a 'wing eating' contest sponsored by Wild Badger on Saturday afternoon. We will also have one of the region's largest bean bag tournaments again, along with the car show, on Saturday. And we will have yoga classes on Friday morning on the Fun Fest grounds."

The Random Doubles Points Pickleball Tournament will start at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, at Mary Park, while the men's/women's doubles tournament will start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The wing contest will be split into two divisions, with the junior division (under 21) contest starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cyclone Park. The adult division contest will start at 6 p.m. at Wild Badger. There is a $10 entry fee. Sign up at Wild Badger, 240 S. Knowles Ave., or call 715-246-4867.

Helicopter tours of New Richmond from 500 feet will take place on Thursday night.

The music

This year's musical lineup includes headliners Rural Route 5 on Thursday, Paisan on Friday and Rhino on Saturday, as well as several local and regional acts that will open for the headliners, including New Richmond's County Line on Thursday, New Richmond's Girl Food on Friday and Somerset's Contraband on Saturday. The music will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with headliners starting at 8:30 p.m.

"We're excited to fill the big tent for three nights and Sunday continues to grow each year now that we have moved the parade back to Sunday," Kreibich said. "Food booths and the carnival will be open on Sunday and we're hoping to have a surprise band perform from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday."

The festival will include seven food booths along with a carnival. The chamber will once again provide a free shuttle service from the Fun Fest grounds to downtown establishments both Friday and Saturday evenings after the music concludes around midnight.

The annual Fun Fest parade will start at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Those interested in taking part in the pickleball or bean bag tournaments should contact the chamber at 715-246-2900 or info@newrichmondchamber.com.

If you go….

Fun Fest events

2018 bands

Thursday: County Line — 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Rural Route 5 — 8:30-11:30 p.m.​

Friday: Girl Food — 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Paisan & the Family Brass — 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday: Contraband — 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Rhino — 8:30-11:30 p.m.​

Sunday: To be announced

Carnival

Thursday, July 12 - Sunday, July 15

Wristband Days and Times: Thursday - 6-10 p.m.; Friday - noon-4 p.m.; Sunday | 2-6 p.m.

Other activities

Thursday

Rides with Ace Helicopters

Friday

10 a.m. free body flow with New Richmond Area Centre; 1-1:45 p.m. Kids Yoga or Little Yogi and Me (parents with children yoga); 3:45-4:30 p.m. Happy Hour Beer Yoga (21-plus) yoga with beer.

8:30 a.m. pickleball random doubles points tournament at Mary Park

Saturday

8:30 a.m. pickleball men’s/women’s doubles tournament at Mary Park

10 a.m. bean bag tournament by Westfield's Hospital

10 a.m. NRYHA Car Show

3:30 p.m. hot wing eating contest by Wild Badger

Sunday

12:30 p.m. Fun Fest parade