Culpepper & Merriweather Circus coming to Somerset

Now in its 33rd edition, C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment. The authentic one-ring, big top circus's visit is sponsorship by the Somerset Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce,.

The public is invited to comes the morning of July 14 to watch as Village Park is transformed into a bustling circus city, as animals are unloaded, the big top is erected and rigging is prepared. Between 9:30 and 10 a.m., watch the raising of the big top, then stay for the free tour.

Each performance lasts an hour and a half and will feature performers and entertainers such as Miss Simone on single trapeze, Miss Paulina's proud " Big & Little" prancing ponies, The Arlise Troupe on wild and crazy unicycles, Natalie's American Eskimo Escapades, Miss Georgia displaying flexibility to the extreme and, for the first time, the Wheel of Destiny & Tightrope by The Perez Family.

Advanced ticket sales will serve as a fundraiser for the Lion's and Chamber, with both groups being able to keep a percentage of the sales for all the tickets they sell until the day of the circus. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (65 and over) and children ages 2 to 12. Children under 2 enter free. To purchase tickets in advance, visit B&J Hardware, First National Community Bank, Holiday Stationstore (Somerset), My Happy Place, Royal Credit Union or SuperAmerica (Somerset). On the day of the show, tickets increase to $13 for adults and $8 for seniors and children.

For more information, visit the Culpepper & Merriweather's FaceBook page with videos, photos and comments from past sponsors and patrons. For a direct link, go to cmcircus.com and click on the FaceBook link.