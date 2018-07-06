Schneider educates on concepts like occupations, relationships, personal hygiene, and foreign language through the happy sounds of polka music. Audience participation is encouraged through numerous sing-along and volunteer opportunities, including the “Chicken Dance,” and a theme-fitting edition of “Name that Tune.”

For more information about Pint Size Polkas, visit pintsizepolkas.com. Schneider may be contacted directly at mike@pintsizepolkas.com or 414-431-4683. For more information about the Deer Park Public Library, visit deerparkpl.org.