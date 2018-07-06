Children’s Polka Musician to perform at Deer Park Village Park
Nationally known accordion player and children’s polka musician Mike Schneider, of Clinton, Wis., will perform his Pint Size Polkas program on Thursday, July 12, at the Deer Park Village Park from 12:30-1:15pm.
Schneider educates on concepts like occupations, relationships, personal hygiene, and foreign language through the happy sounds of polka music. Audience participation is encouraged through numerous sing-along and volunteer opportunities, including the “Chicken Dance,” and a theme-fitting edition of “Name that Tune.”
For more information about Pint Size Polkas, visit pintsizepolkas.com. Schneider may be contacted directly at mike@pintsizepolkas.com or 414-431-4683. For more information about the Deer Park Public Library, visit deerparkpl.org.