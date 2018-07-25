Hammond Library: Children having fun at summer library camps

We took the first week of July off with our camps and activities, then got right back into the fun July 9-12 with a week filled with mysteries. A favorite this week was a game called "Crack the Case," which were mini mysteries on which the kids had to work together to solve, asking only yes or no questions. Each day the mystery cases that were put forth to the kids were all solved. They also created their own mystery type game this week, and I have seen the games being played at the library during some down times. It is pretty fun to see the kids enjoy each other's company and play games they are proud to have made during the mystery camp week.

After the mystery camp we delved right into a week of newspaper and photography. Last week, July 16-19, the kids hit the pavement to cover the news of Hammond. They interviewed Sandi Hazer, village administrator; Jean Peterson, police clerk; Myah Bihner, 10 U-C softball player; and Tim Widiker, SCC superintendent. Thank you to everyone who agreed to meet for an interview. After doing the interview and taking photos, the kids had to create a newspaper. They did an amazing job, the paper covered the stories they could fit in for the week complete with photos and an advice column, recipe column, several reviews for books, movies, television shows, etc. A copy of the paper is on the front desk of the library if you want to stop in and see what the kids created. Look for more editions of the HCL gazette in the near future!

This upcoming week, July 23-26 is all about the kitchen. We are doing cooking challenges and when we are not doing a cooking challenge we are creating art pieces inspired from the kitchen. Our cooking challenges are based on popular television series, "Chopped," "Cupcake Wars," "Grocery Bag," and "Baking Championship."

Looking ahead, we always have room for anyone that wants to join the fun. July 30-Aug. 2 is our Reader's Theatre camp, Aug. 6-9 is giving back to the community camp week, and our last camp of the summer is Aug. 13-16 with game design camp. More information about these camps can be found at our website or follow this link to register: goo.gl/forms/fI4W9fJRE5DQPt102.

Gearing up or the fall you will see some pretty major changes to our fall schedule. Our goal is to create programs that are STEM and STEAM based, writing workshops, author visits, story-times and art inspired. Watch for the lineup of exciting new programs to hit the Hammond Community Library, a place that brings people together!