"The United Way St. Croix Valley has a long standing tradition of supporting critical needs in local communities," said Free Clinic Fundraising and Communications Coordinator, Amy Muzzy. "We are grateful for the partnership with United Way St. Croix Valley and all the work they do."

The Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix Counties is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It provides primary health care and preventative health education to residents of Pierce and St. Croix counties who are uninsured and have a household income of 185 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Level. Services are provided according to need, without discrimination based on race, religion, gender or sexual orientation.

Registration begins at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday evenings. Patients are seen on a walk-in basis. Up to 25 patients can be seen by a Health Care Provider. They are located at the Vibrant Health Family Clinic. The entrance is at the east side of the building. For more information about the free clinic can be found at freeclinicpiercestcroix.org.