HJAF donates $100,000 to Renew Somerset Library campaign

"We are so grateful to Hugh J. Andersen Foundation representatives for their investment in our village and town. The Renew Somerset Library campaign has become a cornerstone to providing services and opportunities that will match the growth of the community as well as strengthen it," said campaign co-chair, Rita Lawson.

With the recent purchase of the three Main Street parcels, the library has taken center stage in the village's economic development plans which will help to shape the future of downtown Somerset. The larger footprint allows the library campaign the opportunity to plan for increased and safer parking areas as well as develop more green space for outdoor programming. By providing services that add value to people's lives and build connections to create a stronger and healthier place to live, Somerset will attract both more businesses and residents.

Campaign goals include fundraising $2.5 million to expand and renovate the Somerset Public Library in order to provide programs, services and space necessary to serve the increasing population of the area. St. Croix County is the fastest growing county in Wisconsin. The library is a vibrant hub for our community, and the increased population and usage has left the library truly bursting at the seams.

"An investment in this campaign is truly an investment not only in the library, but in the future growth and strength of our wonderful village and town," said campaign co-chair Kay Walsh.

Anyone wishing to make an outright gift with cash or a check, give through stock, pledge a multiple year gift, review campaign materials or for more information, please go to the campaign website at somersetlibrary.org or call campaign assistant, Meg Tryba at 715-220-6657.