Friday Memorial Library back to school fine sale

Maybe you've been having such a fantastic summer that you just couldn't get your library materials back on time and accrued a few fines. No need to worry! We're offering half off library fines for the last two weeks in August to get you ready for school again. Receive a 50 percent reduction when you pay your library fines Aug. 20—31. Start the school year with a clean slate.

This sale is open to everyone, heading back to school not required. Half off fines does not apply to fines from Ladysmith Library or replacement charges. Must come to Friday Memorial Library to redeem half off fines.