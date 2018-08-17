Friends of the Friday Memorial Library makes donation

The Friends of the Friday Memorial Library recently donated $950 to the library, their third donation to the library this year. These funds will be used to sponsor the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, the Mark Moran Antique Appraisal event on Friday, Oct. 12, and an iPad for various technology classes. Some examples of these programs include LEGO EV3 Mindstorms, animation stations and digital escape rooms. The staff would like to thank the Friends for their continued support and generosity.