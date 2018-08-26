Library to host Grandparents Day event

Monday Movie Matinees: 1 p.m. on Aug. 27, is Brittany's Pick. Popcorn is served at every movie day.

A Novel Idea Book Club: Monday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m. at Bobtown Brewhouse. This month's discussion will on "Journey for Freedom" by Peter Vodenka. Come by at 5:30 p.m. to order some food and drinks and then discussion will start at 6 p.m.

Play & Learn Fall session will be starting at our library on Sept. 11, 10-11:30 a.m. Play & Learn groups are an opportunity for children to interact with their parents or caregivers while playing with children their own age. This 10-week session provides time for parents to discuss parenting strategies, dilemmas and every day happenings with the Parent Educator and other parents. We partner with Family Resource Center, St. Croix Valley so please register on Aug. 27, 9 a.m. by calling 715-684-4440.

The library will be closed Sept. 1 and Sept. 3, in honor of Labor Day.

TAB: Tuesday, Sept. 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m. This meeting will be discussing details or the Halloween event. Pizza will be provided.

Paws to Read: Julie and Ole will be here at the library Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, 4-6 p.m. Take advantage of this time with a trained therapy dog to help build your child's reading skills.