Friday Memorial Library to offer "Park Packs"

To assist patrons in finding new adventures and exploring the great outdoors, the Friday Memorial Library is excited to announce the release of "Park Packs." The backpacks, imagined through a partnership with Health Partners PowerUp and funded through a grant from the New Richmond Area Community Foundation, were designed to encourage everyone to "get out and explore" in a variety of ways.

Each of the ten Park Packs was created with a specific theme. So whether bird watching or weather watching, geocaching or getting active, at night or in the sand or snow, there will be something to interest everyone.

Four of the Park Packs provide access to local parks. Two packs contain passes giving patrons access to any St. Croix County Park. Another two will contain a single-day pass to explore Willow River State Park. Each Park Pack can be checked out at and returned to Friday Memorial Library after a two-week period.