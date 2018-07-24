Wanted: Pierce County Fair talent show entrants

The fair is seeking amateur entertainers. All types of talent are encouraged including vocal, instrumental, dramatic readings, skits and dance. We welcome St. Croix County residents to compete in our talent show as well.

There will be two divisions in each competition. The junior division is for those entering eighth grade and under and the senior division includes contestants entering the ninth grade through adult. The preliminary contests will be held in the Picnic Shelter. Participants will be split into four town categories:

• River Falls and St. Croix County,

• Spring Valley/Elmwood/Plum City,

• Prescott

• Ellsworth/Maiden Rock/Bay City/Hager City.

First and second places will be awarded in each division from each town category, and each participant will receive a participation ribbon. First place will advance to the finals held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. In the finals, cash prizes of $125 and $50 will be awarded to the first and

second place winners in each division.

Please contact the local coordinator if you are interested in participating or would like more information. Town coordinators are:

• Spring Valley/Elmwood/Plum City, River Falls and St. Croix County, contact Peg Krasin at 715-425-2670;

• Prescott, contact Courtney Lamb at 651-324-4041;

• Ellsworth/Maiden Rock/Hager City/Bay City, contact Maggie Jungmann at 715-821-5003.

Deadline to enter is Friday, Aug. 3.

All towns will compete consecutively starting with River Falls. There will not be specific scheduled times for each town like in the past, so be sure to come at 6:30 p.m. sharp so you don't miss your favorite act.