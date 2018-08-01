NR area students explore engineering at The Works Museum

The students also participated in a 30-minute private workshop called "Glow-in-the-Dark Slime" with educators from The Works Museum. The students explored what happens in chemical reactions while making gooey polymer slime to take home.

The Works Museum is all about hands-on engineering and design for kids and families. It serves more than 75,000 children, families, and educators annually, inspiring the next generation of innovators, engineers, and creative problem-solvers.