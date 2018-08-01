NR area students explore engineering at The Works Museum
Students from the New Richmond Area Centre recently visited the Works Museum for a morning of hands-on engineering. More than 70 kindergarten through second graders from the Centre visited the museum's experience gallery, experimenting with with simple machines, structures and shapes, sensors, and imaging and optical technologies.
The students also participated in a 30-minute private workshop called "Glow-in-the-Dark Slime" with educators from The Works Museum. The students explored what happens in chemical reactions while making gooey polymer slime to take home.
The Works Museum is all about hands-on engineering and design for kids and families. It serves more than 75,000 children, families, and educators annually, inspiring the next generation of innovators, engineers, and creative problem-solvers.