Heritage Hillside Series welcomes Lehto & Wright

Lehto & Wright have a sound that is a unique blend of traditional and modern styles. By taking cues from the Irish, English and American folk traditions and interpreting them with contemporary guitar-based arrangements, Lehto & Wright have taken a fresh approach to the world of folk and folk rock.

From American spirituals to Irish tune sets, their accomplished twin guitar/mandolin approach has intensity and power. Lehto & Wright push the boundaries of Celtic rock, utilizing all the tools of a rock band to achieve the effect of a six-piece band with three musicians. They offer an exciting live performance of traditional and contemporary folk music with an eclectic twist.

John Wright plays acoustic guitar, bass guitar, bass pedals as well as vocals. With a long-standing dedication to traditional music, Wright's background spans many different musical styles including blues, fusion, pop Latin and rock. By incorporating all these influences, Wright has his own unique approach to the folk and folk rock genres. This is evident in his acoustic guitar and bass work.

Steve Lehto is on acoustic and electric guitars, mandolin and vocals. With influences ranging from Miles Davis to Martin Carthy, from King Krimson to Richard Thompson, Steve Lehto's impressive versatility and range on the guitar is matched only by the emotion he puts into his playing. Equally at home playing an Irish jig or a jazz standard, he is a force to be reckoned with in the folk and folk rock world.

Matt Jacobs plays drums and assorted percussion, his resume reflects his many talents as a percussionist. From blues with Big Walter Smith, pop with The Auto Body Experience and gigs with Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits, Jacobs is a seasoned pro that understand the folk rock tradition and provides a solid foundation for Lehto & Wright.

The evening is sponsored by Johnson Motors Sales and Bernard's. There will be pop and popcorn available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, we'll move into the pavilion, with limited seating. For further information, please call the Heritage Center at 715-246-3276.