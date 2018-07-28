On Saturday July 21 at 4:30 p.m., President of the Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds Chris Libbey kicked off the celebration by emceeing the event outside the horse barn in front of a crowd including 4-H and community members.

Libbey said the addition of the horse barn is part of a four-stage project to improve the fairgrounds, an undertaking called "Renovations for Generations."

The new horse barn is a "healthy start" on improvements and additions to livestock buildings at the fairgrounds, Libbey said while emceeing.

Fundraising for the horse barn began in 2015 as a joint project between the Horse Committee and Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds, with support from St. Croix County Dairy Committee.

Amongst the people standing to speak at the event was the largest donor Mike Montello, General Manager of Bernards Chrysler Dodge Jeep; Heather McAbee, President of Bremer Bank in New Richmond who helped with the finances; Sheila Harsdorf, Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture; and Bridget Lentz, chairperson of the St. Croix County 4-H Horse Committee.

Both Montello and Harsdorf said they recognized the importance of the fair to the people of Wisconsin and the nation, and were happy to see the improvements being made to St. Croix County's fairground.

"It's been a joint effort... the fair board deserves a round of applause," Libbey said.

Lentz said that the reason things like new buildings are put up at the fairgrounds and improvements are made are for the kids who are a part of the fair and 4-H. Nearly a dozen kids who have participated or led in 4-H stood to be recognized at the event.