    2018 Ox Cart Days medallion hunt clue No. 1

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:00 p.m.

    The 2018 Ox Cart Days medallion is a silver disk with the Lion's Club logo on it and is located on public property in the Village of Star Prairie. Starting Wednesday, July 25, one clue will be published weekly at oxcartdays.org.and in the New Richmond News. One lucky winner will be awarded $100 on Sunday, Aug.19, at approximately 5 p.m.

    Please note: The medallion will never be hidden where a person would have to disturb or destroy any Village plant life or property!

    Clue No. 1

    Calling all people, young & old,

    It’s time to embark on another search,

    The Ox Cart Days medallion hunt has officially begun,

    Seek your prize in the village proper

    What you’re searching for will not be copper.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 426-1079
