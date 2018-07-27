GALLERY: Looking back on the 2018 St. Croix County Fair

ATV Mud Bog competitor Adam Doornink is in there somewhere under the mud. Doornink competed at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 55

Rachel Dall hosed down her horse Haze Saturday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 55

Katie Steiner and Bella Glancy will represent St. Croix County at the upcoming Wisconsin State Fair Junior Amateur Talent Competition on Sunday, Aug. 12. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 55

Kole Lorentz, Lone Pine 4-H Club, received the Grand Champion Market Hog. He is pictured with Judge Jason Butts. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 55

Nathan Berg did not seem to mind his new hairdo care of a goat at the St. Croix county Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 55

A rider competes in a flag game event as part of the Youth Horse Gymkhana competition Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 55

Mutton Bustin' winners Easton McNamara, age 7, Glenwood City and Hallie Dorwin, 10, Glenwood City, show off their hardware Saturday, July 21. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 55

Josie Lorentz and Rooster took home the top prize in the Beginner Beef Showmanship competition Saturday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 55

Eve Schmit and her rooster Sour prepare to compete in the Jr. Fair Poultry Open Class Saturday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 55

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Stenseth conducted a training demonstration with his K-9 partner Roan Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 55

Mud volleyball was on the agenda Sunday, July 22 at the St. Croix County Fair. This team is playing in the third place match. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 55

Noah Schommer, of Baldwin area, and his cow Smore took home a Junior Champion Grade ribbon in the Jr. Cattle Show Saturday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 55

Moo Gossip Magazine reporter Makayla Weyer and her trusty sidekick Carrie Udderwood finished second in the Dress a Species Contest Friday at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 55

Riley Branner barely made it out of the gate before his wiley sheep gave him the slip at the Muttin’ Bustin’ event Saturday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 14 / 55

Warren Petryk performs as part of the duo Elmer & Ole Sunday morning at the St. Croix County Fair's Croix Court. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 15 / 55

Sheila Harsdorf, Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, made an appearance and said agriculture is important along with the county fairs to the people of Wisconsin and the nation. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia 16 / 55

Brothers Jared (older) and Levi Dobberstein compete during the Jr. Fair Beef judging segment of the St. Croix County Fair, Saturday morning in Glenwood City. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 17 / 55

Hallie knew to hang for dear life on her way to one of the best scores of the day at the Muttin’ Bustin’ event Saturday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 18 / 55

Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Sheila Harsdorf speaks at the horse barn note burning Saturday, July 21 at the St. Croix County Fair. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 19 / 55

Open Class Foods & Nutrition Judge Joyce Harder examines "any other cookie" entries Friday, July 20 at the St. Croix County Fair. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 20 / 55

Sen. Patty Schachtner took a turn speaking at the St. Croix County Fair horse barn mortgage burning Saturday, July 21. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 21 / 55

Irene Schmidt (second from left) and Alfred Schrank (second from right) were recipients of the Outstanding Older Adult Award along with (not pictured) Burt Witthuhn, Judy Freund, and Mary Thorsen. St. Croix County ADRC Administrator Brad Beckman (left) and County Administrator Patrick Thompson (right) presented the awards Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 22 / 55

Brynnleigh Neumann used the balloon for a little extra lift at the Kiddie Tractor Pull Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 23 / 55

Sisters (from left) Eva and Reese Ulrich were firing up their calves Anna and Coco for the Little Britches Dairy Show Saturday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 24 / 55

Hudson area resident Nicholas Lentz, of the Rolling Hills 4-H Club, entered a Wisconsin Tour Poster in the St. Croix County Junior Fair. He is also a 4-H ambassador. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 25 / 55

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Geisness invited audience members to meet his K-9 partner Beau Friday afternoon following a training demonstration at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 26 / 55

Everyone who participated in the Little Britches Dairy Show Saturday morning at the St. Croix County Fair took home a medal for their hard work. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 27 / 55

Gabriel Schommer and his cow Sky earned a Reserve Champion ribbon during the Jr. Cattle Show Saturday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 28 / 55

A tenacious, and smartly attired, Bentley Knautz wore his sheep out on his way to a score of 70 at the Muttin’ Bustin’ event Saturday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 29 / 55

Members of the Sunnyside Shamrocks 4-H club put on a skit all about following the yellow brick road to the St. Croix County Fair during the 4-H drama presentations on Thursday, July 19, at the St. Croix County Fair Grounds. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 30 / 55

Witch Kassidy Anderson and her flying monkey impersonating calf April, won First Place in the Dress a Species Contest Friday at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 31 / 55

The first competitor in the ATV Mud Bog competition grabs a little air before hitting the mud Saturday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 32 / 55

These St. Croix County Fair Talent Show participants were winners in their classes, Bella Glancy, age 5, Hudson; Tyler Sias, age 9, Hudson; Nevaeh Tillman, Hudson; Helen Jiang, Hudson; Jerusha Betzold, Roberts; Evelyn Rohrbach, Hammond; Kadie Steiner, New Richmond; Ann Raihal, Hammond. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 33 / 55

Miles Hillman and his cow Roxy (left), assisted by Matthew Prinsen, earned a Certificate of Achievement in the L’il Cowpokes Cattle Show Saturday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 34 / 55

2018 St. Croix County Fair Fairest of the Fair Audrey Jamieson (right) was crowned during the Fairest coronation ceremony on Thursday, July 19, at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds. Jamieson was crowned by 2017 Fairest of the Fair Kaitlin Konder (left). Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 35 / 55

Key Award and scholarship recipients were recognized at the St. Croix County Fair Thursday, July 19. Pictured are (from left) Catherine Schurtz (Rustic Renegades), RJ Feyereisen (Roberts Ribbon Reapers), Hannah Nelson (Baldwin Wide Awake) and Tyler Franklin (Bellringers). Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 36 / 55

Two competitors battle it out deep in the mud at the ATV Mud Bog competition Saturday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 37 / 55

Glenwood City resident Austin Voeltz gives it his all during the kiddie tractor pull event on Friday at the St. Croix County Fair. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia 38 / 55

(From left) Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Sheila Harsdorf (left) is pictured with graduating members of the 4-H Livestock Project Mitchell Anderson, Jacob Anderson, Peyton Massie, Logan Butler, Kimberly Spaeth, Allen Kobernick, Sophia Thommes. They were recognized prior to the livestock auction. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 39 / 55

Members of the Rolling Hills 4-H club put on a skit about the emperor's missing hair as part of their 4-H drama presentation on Thursday, July 19, at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 40 / 55

2018 St. Croix County Junior Fairest of the Fair Lydia Bennett (center) was crowned by 2017 St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair Attendant Erin Carlson during the coronation ceremony on Thursday, July 19. Also pictured are Evelyn Bakken (right) and Anna Paulson (left), who were crowned first and second attendants, respectively. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 41 / 55

Brett Iverson and Lily took home the top prize in the Best In Show fancy rabbit competition Saturday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 42 / 55

Baldwin Wide Awake 4-H member Kaylee Raymond, of New Richmond, entered her tie quilt to be judged Wednesday, July 18 at the St. Croix County Fair. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 43 / 55

St. Croix County 2018 Junior Fairest of the Fair Lydia Bennett gave it everything she had when she demonstrated how to pedal in the Kiddie Tractor Pull Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 44 / 55

Judge Peter Raleigh checks the color and clarity of a bottle of wine in the wine and maple syrup competition as part of the Open Class Natural Science division Friday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 45 / 55

Two competitors battle it out deep in the mud at the ATV Mud Bog competition Saturday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 46 / 55

Living Memorial Award recipient Cindy Van Dyk (center), pictured with Ole and Elmer Sunday, July 21. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 47 / 55

Logan Schachtner (left) and Riley Schachtner, Riverside 4-H Club, New Richmond, donated a hog for the 2018 May Fair which received the Grand Champion Carcass Award, won by Mike Weiske of Baldwin. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 48 / 55

Judges Sherry LaGesse (left) and Taylor Delong consulted before deciding the winners in the Best In Class Fancy rabbit competition Saturday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 49 / 55

Perennial fair favorite Pickles the Clown was trying to unload a “domino's” pizza on unsuspecting fair goers Friday at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 50 / 55

Tatum Timm gave her cow Ash a smooch during the Jr. Cattle Show Saturday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 51 / 55

Rural Hammond resident Roger Lindquist admires a sheep on Friday at the St. Croix County Fair. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia 52 / 55

Nevaeh Tillman, 10, Hudson, a student at Houlton Elementary, sang "I Believe I Can Fly" at the St. Croix County Fair Talent Show Sunday, July 22. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 53 / 55

Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine 4-H Club, made a 4-H cloverleaf symbol out of soda and water bottle caps. He told fair judges that he bought bottles so the caps all matched. Cindy Croes / RiverTown Multimedia 54 / 55