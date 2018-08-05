AcoustiHoo returns to Heritage Hillside Series

Blend a saxophone, a guitar, a violin, and an upright bass and you'll get a surprising and satisfying combination of blues, jazz, Americana and world folk, woven into a tapestry of multiple textures, colors and images. An Eau Claire-based band since 2010, AcoustiHoo is comprised of Sue Orfield (tenor sax), Lucas Fischer (guitar/vocals), Olaf Lind (violin/mandolin) and Randy Sinz (bass/vocal). Orfield has played with many musical greats over the years, including Bo Diddley, Bobby McFerrin, The Indigo Girls, Ann Wilson (Heart), Dizzy Gillespie, Ivan Neville, Jo Dee Messina, among others, and she tours internationally with several groups, including The Tiptons Sax Quartet and Ellen Whyte.

Her band mates include Fisher, who is a fixture in the Eau Claire music scene, playing guitar, bass and drums and working extensively with live tribute concerts to benefit music scholarships for young musicians; Lind, who began studying the violin at age 4, exploring improvisation at 14 and then pursued street performance and folk forms, now teaching as well as performing; and Sinz, who has been singing and playing bass with groups including The Cadillac Cowboys, Tequila Sage and Southern Serenade and currently plays in the Sue Orfield Band, Rada Dada, Catya's Trio, Ranger Rudy and the Swinging Wingtips, Deep Water Reunion, Two Rivers and Code Blue.

The evening is sponsored by WESTconsin Credit Union. There will be pop and popcorn available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, we'll move into the Pavilion, with limited seating. For further information, call the Heritage Center at 715-246-3276.