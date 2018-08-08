Heartland Days events moving to tractor pull site

In addition to the site change, the community appreciation dinner and pie/ice cream social will be moved from Thursday night to Friday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m. The dinner will also include the presentation of the 2018 grand marshal and Heartland Awards. The festival runs from Friday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 12.

"We are in a transition year, and are planning to build a pavilion and a permanent stage that will be capable to host bigger name bands for next year," Anderson said.

This year, the softball tournament, which will begin on Friday night, will be held at the original park, but will be run by St. Croix Central Rec, while the Hammond Golf Course will host and run the Mulligan Open tournament starting on Saturday morning.

"Along with the appreciation dinner on Friday at the pull site, we will be having Trigger Happy play along with the Hammond Royalty meet and greet, pie and ice cream social and the pep band playing," Anderson said. "Saturday is our truck and tractor pull and Sunday is the parade. The United Fire car show is held during the day on Saturday as well."

The tractor pull and the Miss Hammond Royal Pageant will both be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the later being held in the St. Croix Central Auditorium. The grand parade will start at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday along Davis Street.

Live music this year will include Trigger Happy on Friday night and The Rick's Duo on Sunday after the parade.