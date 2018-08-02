The kickoff event will feature keynote speaker Natalie Warren, a nationally recognized water trails expert who has paddled thousands of miles across the United States. Warren will share research on the environmental, social and economic benefits of water trails, coupled with how communities across the nation have invested in and benefited from their local waterways. Information will be shared about recent progress and current initiatives in the New Richmond community in support of the Willow River Water Trail, and how citizens can get involved with these efforts.

For more information, contact Noah Wiedenfeld at 715-246-4268, Jim Heebink at 715-246-5137, or Harvey Halvorsen at 715-220-5425.