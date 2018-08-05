Join former Managing Editor Michele DeLong and many other former employees for an evening of newspaper memories 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9 at Foster Hall in Hammond; bring a favorite news photo or clipping and share a story of what this local newspaper meant to you.

The community is also invited to participate in the Central St. Croix News Farewell Art Exhibit and Contest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. The exhibit will feature Minneapolis artist, Leon Hushcha and his painting "Danielle," acrylic wash on newspaper on wood as well as the Moving Mural painted by students from The Phipps in Hudson.

There will also be a newspaper art contest; anything made with newspaper, about newspaper, from newspaper or inspired by newspaper will be accepted. Art drop off will be Wednesday Aug. 8 from 4-6 p.m. at Foster Hall in Hammond. Prizes: $100 Michael's gift certificate, $50 Seasons on the St Croix gift certificate and $30 Thunder Willow Arts gift certificate. Winners announced Aug. 9.

For more information contact Mary Imboden at m.imboden@sbcglobal.net