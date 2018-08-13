The Barley Jacks return to Heritage Hillside Series

Brian Wicklund does song writing and plays mandolin and fiddle. He has toured internationally with Stoney Lonesome, Judith Edelman, Kathy Kallick, Lorie Line, Chris Stuart and Brother Mule. He is a busy studio musician, teacher and author of the best-selling, "American Fiddle Method" published by Mel Bay with over 100,000 copies sold. He teaches fiddle and mandolin at camps throughout the U.S., U.K., Canada and Sweden. He hosts his summer, week-long Fiddle Pal Camps in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Massachusetts and has begun a new, online fiddle instructional school.

Mike Cramer, on guitar, received his degree in music from the University of Northern Iowa and has taught privately for many years along with serving as a faculty member at Grinnell College, St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists and The National Guitar Workshop. He's been featured in Flatpick Guitar Magazine, contributed lessons to Premier Guitar Magazine and produces the Mandolin Play-Along Series for Hal Leonard.

Jim Chenoweth, best known as a jazz bassist, is comfortable playing rock-n-roll, blues, funk, folk; the list goes on. He has performed with Randy Sabien and his Fiddlehead Band as well as many local jazz luminaries. He is a composer and arranger for his own group as well as other artists.

Joel Arpin adds his virtuosic percussion on Cajon and hand drums. Arpin performs jazz, pop, classical, modern and world music styles such as African, Afro-Cuban, and Brazilian. He regularly works as an accompanist for a variety of dance classes and is on staff at the Theater and Dance department of the University of Minnesota. Arpin holds a degree in Percussion Performance and teaches private lessons, group classes and workshops in a variety of schools and corporations.

The evening is sponsored by Royal Credit Union. There will be pop and popcorn available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, we'll move into the Pavilion, with limited seating. For further information, please call the Heritage Center at 715-246-3276.