Family Fun Night at the Museum

Entertainment and activities include: face painting, old-fashioned yard games, craft booths and story time with children's librarian Mary Davis.

Enjoy refreshments with homemade baked goods and beverages (refreshments are free, but donations are welcomed and appreciated).

Guests will also have a rare opportunity to take a sneak peek at the Museum with a brief introductory tour of the music room, parlor and library.

The St. Croix County Historical Society continues to seek new members and volunteers. If you are interest in preserving local history, please consider an annual membership or volunteering.

For additional information or questions please call 715-386-2654, visit StCroixCountyHistory.org or find us on Facebook at St. Croix County Historical Society.

In the event of rain, this event will be canceled.