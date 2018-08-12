Miss Star Prairie candidates announced
The Miss Star Prairie coronation will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 . The following are profiles for this year's candidates.
Alixandria Einberger
Candidate: Miss Star Prairie
Sponsor: Star Prairie Sports Bar
Age: 16, student at New Richmond High School
Parents: Greg and Jill Einberger; Tiffany Lehmann
Sibling(s): Gregory Einberger
Hobbies, Sports, Talents: Hunting/shooting, fishing, volleyball, singing, reading, volunteering at the Humane Society
Future Plans: Eau Claire/River Falls Veterinarian Program
Why do you want to be Miss Star Prairie: It gives me opportunities that I might have had prior and to represent the Star Prairie Community.
Laila Torntore
Candidate: Little Miss Star Prairie
Sponsor: Fantastic Sams
Age: 9, student at Hillside Elementary
Parents: Anthony and Krystal Torntore
Sibling(s): Peyton, Morgan, and Sydnee
Hobbies, Sports, Talents: gymnastics, math, chickens
Future Plans: gymnastics coach, veterinarian
Mackenna Carrico
Candidate: Tiny Miss Star Prairie
Sponsor: Cedar Creek Bar and Grill
Age: 7, student at Hillside Elementary
Parents: Dustin and Allison Carrico
Sibling(s): Anthony and Ian
Hobbies, Sports, Talents: Riding motorcycle with my dad, working out with my mom, and playing with my brothers and friends.
Future Plans: professional motorcycle rider, veterinarian
Natalie Shypulski
Candidate: Tiny Miss Star Prairie
Sponsor: Main Street Pizza
Age: 7, student at Starr Elementary
Parents: Brian and Erin Shypulski
Sibling(s): Elizabeth and Chancellor Perry
Hobbies, Sports, Talents: math, art, dance, and bike riding
Future Plans: Teacher
Peyton Shipley
Candidate: Tiny Miss Star Prairie
Sponsor: Reflections Hair Salon
Age: 6, student at Starr Elementary
Parents: Krista Shipley
Sibling(s): Skylyn and Cheyanne Joachim
Hobbies, Sports, Talents: horseback riding, tball, dance, gymnastics, piano, arts & crafts, riding go kart
Future Plans: lifeguard, veterinarian, or work at a zoo