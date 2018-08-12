Miss Star Prairie candidates announced

Candidate: Miss Star Prairie

Sponsor: Star Prairie Sports Bar

Age: 16, student at New Richmond High School

Parents: Greg and Jill Einberger; Tiffany Lehmann

Sibling(s): Gregory Einberger

Hobbies, Sports, Talents: Hunting/shooting, fishing, volleyball, singing, reading, volunteering at the Humane Society

Future Plans: Eau Claire/River Falls Veterinarian Program

Why do you want to be Miss Star Prairie: It gives me opportunities that I might have had prior and to represent the Star Prairie Community.

Laila Torntore

Candidate: Little Miss Star Prairie

Sponsor: Fantastic Sams

Age: 9, student at Hillside Elementary

Parents: Anthony and Krystal Torntore

Sibling(s): Peyton, Morgan, and Sydnee

Hobbies, Sports, Talents: gymnastics, math, chickens

Future Plans: gymnastics coach, veterinarian

Mackenna Carrico

Candidate: Tiny Miss Star Prairie

Sponsor: Cedar Creek Bar and Grill

Age: 7, student at Hillside Elementary

Parents: Dustin and Allison Carrico

Sibling(s): Anthony and Ian

Hobbies, Sports, Talents: Riding motorcycle with my dad, working out with my mom, and playing with my brothers and friends.

Future Plans: professional motorcycle rider, veterinarian

Natalie Shypulski

Candidate: Tiny Miss Star Prairie

Sponsor: Main Street Pizza

Age: 7, student at Starr Elementary

Parents: Brian and Erin Shypulski

Sibling(s): Elizabeth and Chancellor Perry

Hobbies, Sports, Talents: math, art, dance, and bike riding

Future Plans: Teacher

Peyton Shipley

Candidate: Tiny Miss Star Prairie

Sponsor: Reflections Hair Salon

Age: 6, student at Starr Elementary

Parents: Krista Shipley

Sibling(s): Skylyn and Cheyanne Joachim

Hobbies, Sports, Talents: horseback riding, tball, dance, gymnastics, piano, arts & crafts, riding go kart

Future Plans: lifeguard, veterinarian, or work at a zoo