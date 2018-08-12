Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Miss Star Prairie candidates announced

    By New Richmond News Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Peyton Shipley1 / 5
    Mackenna Carrico2 / 5
    Laila Torntore3 / 5
    Natalie Shypulski4 / 5
    Alixandria Einberger5 / 5

    The Miss Star Prairie coronation will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 . The following are profiles for this year's candidates.

    Alixandria Einberger

    Candidate: Miss Star Prairie

    Sponsor: Star Prairie Sports Bar

    Age: 16, student at New Richmond High School

    Parents: Greg and Jill Einberger; Tiffany Lehmann

    Sibling(s): Gregory Einberger

    Hobbies, Sports, Talents: Hunting/shooting, fishing, volleyball, singing, reading, volunteering at the Humane Society

    Future Plans: Eau Claire/River Falls Veterinarian Program

    Why do you want to be Miss Star Prairie: It gives me opportunities that I might have had prior and to represent the Star Prairie Community.

    Laila Torntore

    Candidate: Little Miss Star Prairie

    Sponsor: Fantastic Sams

    Age: 9, student at Hillside Elementary

    Parents: Anthony and Krystal Torntore

    Sibling(s): Peyton, Morgan, and Sydnee

    Hobbies, Sports, Talents: gymnastics, math, chickens

    Future Plans: gymnastics coach, veterinarian

    Mackenna Carrico

    Candidate: Tiny Miss Star Prairie

    Sponsor: Cedar Creek Bar and Grill

    Age: 7, student at Hillside Elementary

    Parents: Dustin and Allison Carrico

    Sibling(s): Anthony and Ian

    Hobbies, Sports, Talents: Riding motorcycle with my dad, working out with my mom, and playing with my brothers and friends.

    Future Plans: professional motorcycle rider, veterinarian

    Natalie Shypulski

    Candidate: Tiny Miss Star Prairie

    Sponsor: Main Street Pizza

    Age: 7, student at Starr Elementary

    Parents: Brian and Erin Shypulski

    Sibling(s): Elizabeth and Chancellor Perry

    Hobbies, Sports, Talents: math, art, dance, and bike riding

    Future Plans: Teacher

    Peyton Shipley

    Candidate: Tiny Miss Star Prairie

    Sponsor: Reflections Hair Salon

    Age: 6, student at Starr Elementary

    Parents: Krista Shipley

    Sibling(s): Skylyn and Cheyanne Joachim

    Hobbies, Sports, Talents: horseback riding, tball, dance, gymnastics, piano, arts & crafts, riding go kart

    Future Plans: lifeguard, veterinarian, or work at a zoo

    Explore related topics:communityeventsstar prairiemiss star prairieCoronationcandidate profiles
    Advertisement
    randomness