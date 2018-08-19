Hillside Series wraps up with Trigger Happy

The group originated in 1983, playing traditional and contemporary country music along with some favorite pop oldies, dance songs, even a few polkas. Trigger Happy has played for local celebrations, county fairs and local theater shows. They have backed up national artists such as Dave Dudley and Stonewall Jackson, and band members have also written and recorded their own music.

The group as individuals continue to share their music in local churches on a regular basis, as they have done for many years. Mike Murtha and Ed Schmidt were founding members of Trigger Happy. Murtha plays bass guitar and fiddle, and occasionally the tuba. Schmidt is the lead guitar player, also playing the steel guitar and saxophone, and Karl Ausland is the drummer. His background goes back to the 1970s when he was a member of the Whitesidewalls. Scott Nash's background goes back to the Country Dam when Murtha and Nash played together for a number of years. All members of the band sing and play a variety of instruments. Also joining them will be Gae Magnafici, singing some Patsy Cline songs along with other great hits. Together the group continues to make great music and create a fun show for all.

The evening is sponsored by Westfields Hospital & Clinic. Pop and popcorn are available. In case of inclement weather, we'll move into the Pavilion, with limited seating. For further information, please call the Heritage Center at 715-246-3276.