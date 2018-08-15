National Night Out draws big crowd in Hammond

Rayana Schulze was busy creating her masterpiece in chalk Tuesday, Aug. 7 in Hammond at the National Night Out event. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 15
Brothers Gabe (left) and Brice (right) Hardy show off some of the loot they collected Tuesday night in Hammond at the National Night Out event. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
2 / 15
Lohgen Churchill showed off a new paint job Tuesday night in Hammond at the National Night Out event. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
3 / 15
A youngster demonstrates the full out body slide on the giant Slip n Slide at National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 7, in Hammond.Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
4 / 15
Noah Foley looked ripe for recruiting by United Fire & Rescue at National Night Out, Tuesday night in Hammond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
5 / 15
Ava Kemptner got a hand suiting up from Officer Tom Vande Berg at National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 7, in Hammond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
6 / 15
The giant Slip n Slide was by far the main attraction at National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 7 in Hammond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
7 / 15
Aside from the giant Slip n slide, the longest line was for face painting by members of Hammond’s Royal Court at National Night Out in Hammond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
8 / 15
Brothers Carter and Christopher Dock had a big night exploring a giant piece of Caterpillar equipment courtesy of the village of Hammond at National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 7. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
9 / 15
Miss Hammond Kathryn Mohrhauser painted many faces last Tuesday night at National Night Out in Hammond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
10 / 15
Forward facing, sprawled on all fours proved to be the preferred way to enjoy the giant Slip n Slide at National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 7 in Hammond.Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia11 / 15
From a different perspective, the giant Slip n Slide really was giant at National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 7 in Hammond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
12 / 15
0American Red Cross Volunteer Anne-Marie McDonald explained the importance of home safety Tuesday night in Hammond at the National Night Out event. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 15
Hammond Princess Molly Diaz hammed it up for the camera at National Night Out, Tuesday night in Hammond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
14 / 15
McKenna Monack added a rainbow to her look last Tuesday night care of face painting by members of Hammond’s Royalty at National Night Out in Hammond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 15 / 15
National Night Out was a hit Tuesday, Aug. 7 in Hammond with facepainting and of course, the giant Slip n Slide.
