Master barber selected as grand marshal for Ox Cart Days parade

Did you know, Middle Ages barbers provided an assortment of medical treatments in addition to cutting hair including tooth pulling, setting bones, treating wounds and the ever popular bloodletting. Despite other professions having swooped in to assume some of the more "medical" services, barbers in Wisconsin are still required to complete a minimum of 1,000 hours of training in a "barbering" school or an approved apprenticeship and pass an examination prior to applying for a license.

Master Barber, Val Dierks, owner of the Star Prairie Barber shop has been selected as this years Grand Marshal of the Ox Cart Days Grand Parade, Sunday, Aug. 19.

This reporter had never met Dierks prior to our interview for this story several weeks ago. For better than an hour, we talked about baseball and history, family and friends and of course about the Grand Parade and Ox Cart Days. Dierks operates his shop in the truest tradition of what a barbershop is supposed to be, where the art of listening is as important as a deft hand with a scissors.

"She doesn't remember me on the school bus, but I remember her. When I first dated her, she was a carhop at the A&W Root Beer stand in Hudson. I never drank so darn much root beer in all my life, but it paid off. It's been over fifty years we've been married," said Dierks.

If you had to prioritize the three loves in Dierks' life, starting with the first, they would be in order: his family, which includes wife Janice, daughters Michelle and Heidi and two grandchildren Marky and Mitch, followed by barbering and then baseball.

Dierks married his high school sweetheart, Janice Wert, May 25, 1968.

"She was a whopping 18 years old and I was whopping 19 years old. And everybody in our wedding was no older that summer some even younger, and they are all still married today," said Dierks.

Both came from big families, Dierks a family of six and Janice a family of eight. They grew up in Hudson at a time when most would have characterized it as an agricultural community, a small town, a place where everybody knew everybody.

"I'd tell everybody, if she isn't related to them in that town, I am," said Dierks.

He credits seven-term mayor Jack Crow with pouring the foundation and setting the course for the city Hudson is today. Dierks has seen Hudson transform from a bedroom community for the Twin Cities into a destination in its own right with employers like GM and Hudson Hospital & Clinic and Mayo just around the corner.

"i used to fish with his (Jack's) dad years ago. When they (Hudson) grew, they did it right. It was a labor of love for Jack," said Dierks.

When most of us were thinking fireman, policeman, or astronaut, Dierks was thinking barber.

Straight out of high school, Dierks served in the military followed by a short year and half stint in a machine shop while he waited to get into barber school.

He attended Leigh Barber College in St. Paul before getting a chair at His & Hers Hair Fashions in Lakeland, Minn., a shop operated by his brother-in-law and his brother, Ronnie and Neal. When Ronnie sold the shop to Neal, Dierks struck out on his own and opened his own two-chair shop in Bayport, Minn., just down the road from the Andersen Windows.

"I cut Fred Andersen's hair, Andersen Windows, a wonderful man and a super, super guy," recalled Dierks.

In 1978, in the midst of raising his family, Dierks sold his shop in Bayport to his employee and began a 30-year sabbatical from barbering when he went to work laying natural gas pipeline for what was then Northern States Power.

"I knew I was going to come back to this (barbering) because this is super fun," said Dierks.

Ten years before he retired, Northern States became Xcel Energy.

During his time at Xcel, Dierks accumulated a fair bit of vacation time, some of which he spent filling in for Dwayne Johnson who owned the barber shop in Star Prairie.

"Dwayne was a great guy. I had so much vacation time, he'd take a week off, I'd take a week's vacation and come and work here, so he could go," said Dierks.

He ended up fulfilling that promise he had made to himself and bought Dwayne's shop.

Dierks comes from a tradition when a barbershop was way more than just getting a shave or a haircut.

"It still is here. It's totally the people. After awhile, they become friends, they aren't even customers. In April, it will be 50 years I've been doing this and I have some customers I cut from day one when I was down in Lakeland that come in here," said Dierks.

One of those customers from day one just moved to Somerset, Dick Johnson. Dierks will tell you, back in the day when Dick first started getting his hair cut, the average time between haircuts was a week to 10 days. Today the time between cuts averages more like a month and do not forget about the long hair challenge of the 1960's and 70's.

"The 60's and 70's were tough on a lot of barbers. When I had my shop, I had a Roefler franchise. It was a hairstyle franchise. We had to have training every three months to stay up on the styles. So the long hair didn't affect me because I learned how to deal with it. And I still like learning and it's changing all the time," said Dierks.

Listening is the essence of barbering

"You'll listen to a surgeon talking to a guy that works in a foundry and neither one knows what the other one does and they don't care, and in here, that's the thing. They tell you things, and I was told this in barber school by Art Brooks who owned Lee's Barber college, a big Jewish guy kind of like me, he said, 'they'll tell you things they won't tell their wife,' and he was 100 percent right on the money," said Dierks.

But if you're sitting in his chair, don't expect to talk politics.

"We shy away from politics because you don't gain anything. I'm not going to change your mind, it doesn't matter. So we steer clear. I wish the whole world could operate like the barbershop. I don't care what your religion is, I don't care what color you are, if you like me, I like you, it's that plain and simple. If they were as friendly out there as we are in here, we wouldn't be in the mess we're in today. They don't call this a house of knowledge for nothing," said Dierks.

America's pastime

"I watched Joe Mauer play up at Oaky Park against the Braves right when he got out of school with a Minneapolis team. There were 2,500 people in that stadium; there weren't even 2,500 in the whole town. He hit a homerun so darn far I'm not sure the ball's even landed yet," Dierks said.

In truth, Dierks could have talked baseball the rest of the morning. It's his favorite sport. Baseball is like his shop, filled with stories that connect people. It is sacred story telling, the rarified air of baseball lore filled with the boys of summer playing the roles of heroes and goats.

He talked Blyleven curveball, Warren Spahn and the Milwaukee Braves, the Brewers and the Cubs, the Twins and spring training. He talked about the new stadium coming to Hudson.

"I'm so damned excited I can't hardly eat," said Dierks.

If you know baseball, it will not surprise you to know Dierks is also a romantic. He makes the trip to Ft. Myers, Fla., each spring to watch the Twins spring training camp. It's also where he and Janice renewed their vows against the backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico.

As you might imagine, in the true tradition of Grand Marshals, Dierks is not a fan of the spotlight. Still, because he is a fan of the Lion's Club and all they do for the Village, of Star Prairie itself and all the folks who share his chair, he consented to being this year's Grand Marshal on one condition.

"I was really honored and humbled that they even thought of me, but I only agreed to do it if my wife could ride with me, and Chris (Boardman) agreed. So we're riding in my very best friend, Doug Deroser's, very rare, '37 Chrysler convertible. There's only about six left in the world and he's got one of them. I'm going to be in the rumble seat and my wife will be up front with Doug," Dierks said.

Apparently there had been some hatching of plans and celebrity in the works once the knowledge of his acceptance got out.

"We were in Wanamingo, Minn., recently when my great nephew became an Eagle Scout. His dad, my nephew and all the other nephews started in about this whole Grand Marshal thing. When my oldest daughter started in, I said, 'Nicky if that's on Facebook, you're out of the will. Listen, you're talking to the Royal Highness here, so let's have some respect.' So I shut all of them down straight away," Dierks said.

He is a big fan of Star Prairie.

"I truly love Star Prairie. I would have moved here, but my wife wanted to move back to Hudson and that's fine because that's where we really belong, close to family. But with the trout farm and the park down here and the Apple River running through our backyard here, Star Prairie's a gem," said Dierks.

As usual for the parade on Sunday, he plans to have the shop open with the air on and snacks and cold drinks available. The only thing missing will be Dierks.

On the other hand, If you want to talk a little baseball, you can catch him at the Princess Coronation program Friday night at the ballpark; otherwise the next time you need a trim, give Dierks a call at 715-248-3835 or visit the shop online at: www.starprairiebarbershop.com.