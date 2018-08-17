Community enjoys Heartland Days

1 / 12

The SCC Music Boosters held their annual pie and ice cream social to raise funds for the district's music programs on Friday, Aug. 10, during the community appreciation dinner. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 12

The 2017 Miss Hammond Court — including Molly Diaz, Kathryn Mohrhauser and Olivia Boyd — pretend to sabotage the 2018 royal pageant, which was held on Saturday, Aug. 11, in the high school auditorium. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 12

Members of the Hammond community flocked to the tractor pull arena grounds for the annual community appreciation dinner on Friday, Aug. 10. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 12

The family of Michael Mikla, who died in 2016, were awarded the 2018 grand marshal award in his memory during the 2018 Hammond Heartland Days community appreciation dinner at the tractor pull arena on Friday, Aug. 10. The Miklas represented Michael during this year’s grand parade. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 12

Miss Hammond 2018 Lauren Leen is crowned by last year’s Miss Hammond during the royal pageant on Saturday, Aug. 11, during Hammond Heartland Days weekend. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 12

Miss Hammond 2018 Lauren Leen (front) was crowned on Saturday, Aug. 11, during the Miss Hammond Royal Pageant, which was held during Hammond Heartland Days. The 2018 royal court includes (from left) princess Scout Lindquist, princess and Miss Congeniality Grace Myer and princess Stephe Yarrington. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 12

The St. Croix Central High School pep band performed several songs during the Hammond Heartland Days community appreciation dinner on Friday, Aug. 10. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 12

Miss Hammond 2018 candidate Grace Myer was crowned Miss Congeniality during the royal pageant on Saturday, Aug. 11. Myer was also one of three Miss Hammond princesses to be crowned during the event. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 12

The annual Hammond Heartland Days Baby Show had just three candidates this year, with each candidate receiving two awards. Pictured with one of their parents are (from left) Willa Gryga, 9 months old, parents Makenzie and Aaron Gryga; Scarlett Debra Rose Logas, 7 months old, parents Danielle and Keith Logas; and Lily Kemptner, 6 months old, parents Ashley and Jesse Kemptner. The Baby Show was held on Friday, Aug. 10, at the tractor pull grounds in Hammond. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 12