Final Ox Cart Days medallion clue revealed

The medallion is a silver disk with the Star Prairie Lion's Club logo on it. It is located on public property in the Village of Star Prairie.

The medallion will never be hidden where a person would have to disturb or destroy any village plant life or property.

Clue No. 1

Calling all people, young & old,

It's time to embark on another search,

The Ox Cart Days medallion hunt has officially begun,

Seek your prize in the village proper

What you're searching for will not be copper.

Clue No. 2

Sailors of the sea used to say:

Let these words guide your way

"East is least,

West is best."

Clue No. 3

When the quiet breezes blow,

I may give a gentle flow.

This gives me such joy to oversee,

The smiles I give to you & me.

Clue No. 4

Take the curve,

But don't swerve,

You will never frown,

As I welcome you to our fair town.