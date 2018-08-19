50/50 raffle winner donates money back to food shelf

Al Wittstock of Somerset was the winner of $2,085 from the ticket he purchased from the Somerset Community Food Pantry (SCFP) that was drawn June 10, during Somerset Pea Soup Days. Al and his wife, Kellie, in turn donated the amount they received back to the SCFP. The Somerset Community Food Pantry sold tickets on a 50/50 basis. The amount of money sold was divided in half with the winner receiving half the amount of tickets sold. The SCFP sold a total of $4,170 this year. Submitted photo