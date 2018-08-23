This year, the Summer Reading Program went through a complete redesign, but that didn't stop Mayor Fred from issuing his challenge! The readers, age 4 through fifth grade, completed the challenge by going above and beyond the requirements of the Summer Reading Program, completing 14 additional reading activities throughout the summer, exploring new titles, authors, subjects and formats.

This year, 894 children and adults registered for and participated in the summer reading program. With the assistance of the Friends of the Library, we have been able to distribute 429 books as prizes the past two months. Through generous donations, we've awarded readers free $1 gold coins from Bremer Bank, paper airplane gliders from the New Richmond Airport, vouchers for food items from Culver's, Kwik Trip, McDonald's and Papa Murphy's, with more great prizes to come in August.

Almost 350 people enjoyed a picnic in the park with Magician Kevin Hall. A total of 82 patrons joined the library to make slime during its first Rocktastic Craft and 86 people attended when the library created mini stepping stones at the final Rocktastic Craft event. Over 650 people flooded Glover Park for the Fantasy Corral Petting Zoo and 1,234 people came through the library doors on that day.

And the summer fun isn't done yet. On Friday, Aug. 24, the library will collaborate with the parks department to show Disney's "Coco" in Glover Park. Then on Saturday, Aug. 25, the library will have a visit from Curious George celebrating the 1,000 Books before Kindergarten graduates.

New Richmond High School allowed the library to add a new dimension to Mayor Fred's Reading Challenge this year by hosting a caricature contest and the winning design of "Rock Star Mayor Fred" was submitted by a graduating senior. Summer reading programs are designed to support parents of young children in their early literacy efforts, encourage elementary-aged children to continue reading during summer vacation, engage teenagers in the library and local community, and support lifelong learning for adults. While preventing the "summer slide" continues to be a main objective of the summer reading program, this year's program also encouraged visiting the library, reading for pleasure, and participating in fun community events. The public library is often the one community space available during the summer months where many families with elementary-aged children can access free educational and cultural enrichment activities and programs.