The 2018 Miss Star Prairie court was announced during the Queen's Coronation on Friday, Aug. 10, at the Village Park. Pictured are (from left) Tiny Miss Star Prairie Princess Natalie Shypulski, Tiny Miss Star Prairie Peyton Shipley, Tiny Miss Star Prairie Princess Mackenna Carrico, Little Miss Star Prairie Laila Torntore and Miss Star Prairie Alixandria Einberger. For more photos, turn to page A12 or visit newrichmond-news.com. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 7

2017 Miss Star Prairie and her court were given a chance to say their goodbyes and thank the community for supporting them during their reign. The 2017 court included: Miss Star Prairie - Mercedes Mortimer (front, right), Junior Miss - Annabelle Larson, Jr. Miss Princess - Alyssa Mortimer, Little Miss - Mataya Grimm, Little Miss Princess - Alexxis Mortimer, Tiny Miss Princess - Willow Savinda, Tiny Miss - Bailey Kuehn. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 7

Community members gathered next to the village baseball park to eat and catch up with friends and neighbors on Friday, Aug. 10, during Star Prairie Ox Cart Days. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 7

Bethany Lutheran Church held its annual Pie & Ice Cream Social at the Star Prairie Ox Cart Days on Friday, Aug. 10, at the Village Park. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 7

Community members flocked to the Star Prairie Village Park on Friday, Aug. 10, for the Pie & Ice Cream Social, the Queen Coronation and B.I.N.G.O. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 7