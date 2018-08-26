This year's Art on the Kinni is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.

The number of artist booths is now at the highest CAB has had for AOK, Preisler said. This year's event will see CAB hosting 85 artist booths. Of those 85, nine artists will be on the Budding Artist's Bridge. That's also the largest number of newer artists to fill the bridge at Art on the Kinni.

"Though many artists are returnees, we've added talent this year," Preisler said, "meaning we still have a great mix of art at our show: Ceramics/pottery; oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings; pen and ink drawings and printmaking; glass art; photography; leather purses and totes; fiber art, including knitwear; wood art that includes, carvers, turners, toys and furniture; and a wonderful mixture of metal art for decoration and the yard."

Preisler said CAB does not plan to extend AOK down the new parts of the Kinnickinnic Pathway, as it wants to keep artists very visible.

"That's what this thing is all about, make sure our artists come and have a good time and make bucks," Preisler said.

In addition to artists of all types, AOK will feature two stages with live music and food for sale at each end of the pathway.

Also in town on Sept. 8 will be the new "Grand Slam Jam" music festival.

"We will be encouraging our attendees to make it a "double header," said Preisler. "Come on out early in the day to enjoy Art on the Kinni and then head out to First National Bank Field for the Jam.

"Likewise, we encourage those planning to attend Grand Slam Jam to come earlier than planned and take in our festive Art on the Kinni."

Preisler said he's excited for AOK.

"It's absolutely the signature event that CAB does, and I have had the pleasure of being a key associate of the event for six years and seeing it grow," Preisler said. "And I'm excited for it."