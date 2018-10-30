'Heart Matters Gala' will support free clinic

The "Heart Matters Gala" includes music by Chris Silver who entertains audiences with a blending of roots, jazz, blues and bluegrass. The evening will also include a live auction, door prizes, appetizers, dessert, socializing and cash bar.

This evening will raise much needed funding for the Free Clinic. Tickets for the event are $25 per person and are available at the following locations in River Falls: Freeman Drug, River Valley Sports & Physical Therapy River Falls Chiropractic, Thrivent Office and Vibrant Health Family Clinic (Julie Ducklow or Jody Armstrong). Tickets are also available at the Village Pharmacy in Baldwin and Micklesen Drug in Hudson. If you would like tickets to be mailed to you please send a check to Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix Counties, P.O. Box 745, River Falls, WI 54022. Include the number of tickets where you would like them mailed.

The Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix Counties is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It provides primary health care and preventative health education to residents of Pierce and St. Croix counties who are uninsured and have a household income of 185 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Level. Services are provided according to need, without discrimination based on race, religion, gender or sexual orientation.